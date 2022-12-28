Santiago. Un total de 73 cruceros llegará en el mes de enero a la provincia de Puerto Plata por los puertos Amber Cove y Taíno Bay con un estimado de 350 mil cruceristas.



Por la terminal Taíno Bay llegarán 40 y 33 lo harán por Amber Cove, que opera en el distrito municipal de Maimón. El día uno arriba el crucero Granbdeur of the Seas Norwegian Encore Valiant Lady, el Zwuiderdam y Costa Fortuna y el dos el Oceania Riviera Wonder of the Seas y Nieuw Amsterdam, el miércoles cuatro de enero llega el Carnival Mardi Gras y el Carnival Freedom..



El cinco arriban el Carnival Celebration y el carnaval Horizon, mientras que el viernes llega el Carnival Magic, el Carnival Spirit y el Noreegian Encore y el sábado siete el Rotterdam. El ocho arriba el barco Scarlet Lady, el nueve el Carnival Horizon, Carnival Freedom y el Norwegian Escape Visión of the Seas y el diez de enero el Carnival Celebration y el Norwegian Encore.



Para 11 llega Carnival Spirit y el Sky Princess, el 12, Carnival Magic, Costa pacífica y el Oceania Riviera Wonder of the Seas, el viernes el Celebrity Beyond y el MSC Seascape. El 14 de enero lleva Seven Seas Navigator, el domingo 15 el Grandeur of the Seas, el lunes 16 el Carnival Magic, Norwegian Escape y el Valiant Lady y el martes 17 Carnival Celebration, Nieuw Statendam y el Norwegian Getaway, 18 arriban el Carnival Dream y Carnival Mardi Gras, el 19 Caribbean Princess y Carnival Freedom, el 20 el Celebrity Constellation, el Norwegian Dawn y Norwegian Encore



El 22 llegan Oceanía Riviera y Scarlet lady, el 23, Carnival Freedom y Norwegian Escape; el 25, Costa Pacífica, Carnival Mardi Gras y Norwegian Pearl; el 26 Carnival Magic, Harmony of the Seas y MSC Seascape.



Para el 27 arriba el Carnival Horizon, el Celebrity Beyond, Norwegian Encore y Norwegian Sky; el 28 el Rotterdam, el 29, Grandeur of the Seas y el Norwegian Getaway, el 30, Carnival Spirit, el Carnival Magic, el Norwegian Escape y el Valiant Lady, y 31 arriban el Carnival Celebration y el Norwegian Gem.